Nees Names Warriors Squad For AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Against Namibia
Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees has announced the squad for the Group J Matchday 3 and 4 AFCON 2025 Qualifiers against Namibia.
The back-to-back matches will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa, as both Zimbabwe and Namibia lack CAF-certified stadiums for international fixtures.
The first match will be hosted by Namibia on October 10 at 3 PM, followed by Zimbabwe’s return fixture four days later at the same venue.
Captain Marvelous Nakamba returns to the squad after recovering from injury, alongside Divine Lunga, who also makes his comeback.
Terrence Dzvukamanja has been selected to strengthen the forward line, while Martin Mapisa joins the goalkeeping ranks. Brendan Galloway returns to bolster the defensive options.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263715068543Marshall Munhumumwe?
Calls: 0772464000
The following players are set to report for training camp in Johannesburg starting Sunday, October 6:
GOALKEEPERS:
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS:
Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)
MIDFIELDERS:
Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)
FORWARDS:
Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora).
More: Pindula News