Nees Names Warriors Squad For AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Against Namibia

7 minutes ago Tue, 01 Oct 2024 15:03:19 GMT

Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees has announced the squad for the Group J Matchday 3 and 4 AFCON 2025 Qualifiers against Namibia.

The back-to-back matches will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa, as both Zimbabwe and Namibia lack CAF-certified stadiums for international fixtures.

The first match will be hosted by Namibia on October 10 at 3 PM, followed by Zimbabwe’s return fixture four days later at the same venue.

