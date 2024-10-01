SuperSport Secures Broadcast Rights For 2024/25 CAF Interclub Competitions
South Africa-based Pay TV SuperSport and the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) on Monday, 30 September, announced new media rights and TV agreements for the 2024/25 CAF Interclub Competitions, which will be broadcast in Sub-Saharan Africa.
This includes popular tournaments like the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, the CAF Women’s Champions League, and the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup. Said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha:
We are pleased to announce that we have agreed terms to broadcast the CAF Interclub Competitions, including the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, as well as the CAF Women's Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup happening in 2025.
SuperSport is proud to be the biggest sports broadcaster on the continent and the biggest funder of sport in Africa. This is a further testament to that.
We are committed to giving our passionate football fans All the Football this season, and we are the one place where you can watch it all on Your World of Champions.
We look forward to delivering another outstanding season of football action on SuperSport.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe said they are committed to ensuring that CAF’s competitions, including its broadcast products, are world-class. He said:
The exponential growth and global competitiveness of football in Africa has resulted in substantial interest from major African and international broadcasters in African Football.
SuperSport has been participating competitively in the CAF Media Rights bids. CAF welcomes them as partners, joining a number of CAF’s Media Rights holders.
We are committed to ensuring that CAF’s Competitions, including its Broadcast products, are world-class.
