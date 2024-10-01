SuperSport Secures Broadcast Rights For 2024/25 CAF Interclub Competitions

SuperSport is proud to be the biggest sports broadcaster on the continent and the biggest funder of sport in Africa. This is a further testament to that.

We are committed to giving our passionate football fans All the Football this season, and we are the one place where you can watch it all on Your World of Champions.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 263715068543 Marshall Munhumumwe? Calls: 0772464000

We look forward to delivering another outstanding season of football action on SuperSport.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said they are committed to ensuring that CAF’s competitions, including its broadcast products, are world-class. He said:

The exponential growth and global competitiveness of football in Africa has resulted in substantial interest from major African and international broadcasters in African Football. SuperSport has been participating competitively in the CAF Media Rights bids. CAF welcomes them as partners, joining a number of CAF’s Media Rights holders. We are committed to ensuring that CAF’s Competitions, including its Broadcast products, are world-class.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment