Three Zimbabwean Men Get Life Terms For Killing Two Girls In South Africa After They Refused To Sleep With Them

The girls requested money from the trio to purchase alcohol, and the men initially provided them with R40. When the girls asked for an additional R20 to pay a male companion who was going to accompany them home, the accused complied, bringing the total amount given to R60.

Mahanjana said later that night, as the girls were leaving the tavern, the men followed them to Mamello Street.

Chisanako demanded sexual favours from the 15-year-old girl, who refused, prompting the 16-year-old to reprimand him.

In response, Chisanako pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old in the neck, and she collapsed. Said the NPA spokesperson:

He then shot the other two girls multiple times, leading to their deaths at the scene. A shot fired during the chaos hit Ngamiko accidentally and then upon realising that the 16-year-old was still alive, Ngamiko attempted to finish the job, but the firearm had run out of bullets, thereafter they fled the scene.

The 16-year-old girl crawled home and reported the shooting. Police later found the bodies of the two girls while patrolling the area at night.

An investigation led to the arrest of Ngamiko three days later while he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Masiya was arrested on unrelated charges on October 9, 2023, and subsequently connected to the murders. He identified Chisanako, who was arrested the following day.

During the trial, all three pleaded not guilty; Ngamiko and Masiya acknowledged the incident but blamed Chisanako, who denied being present.

During sentencing, the defence requested leniency from the court, arguing that the defendant had family responsibilities in Zimbabwe.

However, the prosecution argued that the men showed no remorse and were connected to other violent crimes, including robbery and housebreaking.

More: Pindula News

