ZCTU Slams RBZ For Unilateral Devaluation ZiG Currency

Munengiwa condemned the government’s reluctance to engage with workers and businesses through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF), in violation of Section 13(2) of the Constitution, which mandates the government to involve citizens in development plans that affect them. He added:

We would like to note that RBZ has been taking people for granted for quite some time now when introducing a new currency. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 263715068543 Marshall Munhumumwe? Calls: 0772464000 When it introduced the bond notes in 2016 RBZ claimed that the bond notes were adequately backed by lines of credit from Afreximbank and that the 1:1 exchange rate between the USD and RTGS$ were also backed by adequate lines of credit. Lately, they also claimed that the ZiG was adequately backed by gold. These all have proved to be false guarantees as the local currency could not hold against the USD and other foreign currencies.

Munengiwa said the government’s fiscal mismanagement and high inflation have significantly contributed to the devaluation of the ZiG, urging the government to take responsibility for the currency’s decline.

He asserted that workers are now earning in a rapidly depreciating currency that fails to fulfil basic economic functions, adversely affecting their earnings, pensions, and insurance.

Munengiwa urged employers to pay a substantial portion of wages in USD to support workers.

He also called on the government to establish a minimum wage in USD to protect vulnerable workers and ensure fair compensation to combat poverty and reduce inequality, including gender disparities.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment