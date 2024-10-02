Former Harare Mayor, Muchadeyi Masunda, Applies For Acquittal In Indecent Assault Case
Lawyers representing former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda, who is accused of indecent assault by Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu (34), have filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the State has failed to establish a prima facie case against him. The hearing is set for October 4.
Ropafadzo is the daughter of the late Harare Metropolitan Affairs Minister Oliver Chidawu. The State alleges that on August 4, 2023, Chidawu visited Masunda’s workplace in Milton Park, Harare, to discuss matters related to the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu Trust.
It is alleged that upon entering his office, Masunda refused to engage with her and physically confronted her, leading to a struggle where she elbowed him.
Chidawu claims that realising she was being attacked, she decided to record the encounter on her cellphone.
She alleges that while bending over, Masunda grabbed her again, but she managed to free herself by elbowing him.
In a second assault incident, she claims Masunda charged at her and grabbed her by the waist.
Chidawu claimed that she took the keys from Masunda’s office door, locked herself inside, and recorded the “meeting.”
After about two and a half hours, she returned the keys and left the office. The State contends that she later shared the incident with her subordinate, Truword Kapamara.
In their discharge application, Masunda’s lawyers, Gwaunza & Mapota, highlighted that the complainant had sent a text message thanking him for the “meeting,” which they argued is inconsistent with the behaviour of someone who has been indecently assaulted.
They also pointed out inconsistencies in her testimony regarding when she reported the incident to the police, noting that she initially claimed an August 23 report but later suggested it was made on November 23.
The lawyers argued that the State has not proven a prima facie case against Masunda, emphasizing that Chidawu had previously lost four out of six cases against him.
They contended that the State had failed to present reliable evidence to secure a conviction and called for Masunda to be found not guilty and acquitted.
More: Pindula News