45-Year-Old Man Appeals For US$25 000 For Life-Saving Heart Surgery In India

8 minutes ago Thu, 03 Oct 2024 07:35:21 GMT

Webster Mahawa, a 45-year-old chef, is seeking financial support to undergo life-saving heart surgery in India.

In July 2021, Mahawa was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy with severely reduced systolic function with an Ejection Fraction (EF) of 20%.

His heart is very weak and it is failing, as he is experiencing heart failure symptoms that are now affecting his day-to-day living.

