45-Year-Old Man Appeals For US$25 000 For Life-Saving Heart Surgery In India

8 minutes agoThu, 03 Oct 2024 07:35:21 GMT
Webster Mahawa, a 45-year-old chef, is seeking financial support to undergo life-saving heart surgery in India.

In July 2021, Mahawa was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy with severely reduced systolic function with an Ejection Fraction (EF) of 20%.

His heart is very weak and it is failing, as he is experiencing heart failure symptoms that are now affecting his day-to-day living.

A GoFundMe page to raise funds for Mahawa’s operation can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-webster-get-lifesaving-surgery

Mahawa’s surgery is scheduled for no later than the end of October 2024. The total cost of the surgery and aftercare, including 8 weeks of accommodation in India under the care of Dr Ajay Kaul (Chairman Cardiac Sciences), is USD$25,000.

For cash donations contact:

EcoCash:+263 77 335 8271-Webster Mahawa

Mukuru:+263 77 335 8271-Webster Mahawa

USD bank account: Bank name: NMB Bank Acc number:00000400050268 Name: Jessie William.

More: Pindula News

