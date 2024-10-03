69 Firearms Surrendered To The Police During 2024 Firearms Amnesty

4 minutes ago Thu, 03 Oct 2024 14:00:40 GMT

Police have said 69 firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public across the country during the 2024 Firearms Amnesty for Voluntary Surrender of Firearms and Ammunition, which ran from September 1 to September 30.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed gratitude to the public for their positive response on Thursday, October 3. He said: