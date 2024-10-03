69 Firearms Surrendered To The Police During 2024 Firearms Amnesty
Police have said 69 firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public across the country during the 2024 Firearms Amnesty for Voluntary Surrender of Firearms and Ammunition, which ran from September 1 to September 30.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed gratitude to the public for their positive response on Thursday, October 3. He said:
The Police extends gratitude to the public for their cooperation during the amnesty period and encourages continued support in the Police’s efforts to fight crime and ensure public safety.Feedback
Commissioner Nyathi announced that the ZRP will soon launch a nationwide operation targetting individuals and companies in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
He said the operation aims to tackle public safety concerns regarding the misuse of firearms in criminal activities, including armed robbery, murder, and other offences. Added Comm. Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores members of the public to report individuals or companies suspected to be in possession of illegal firearms on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or Whatsapp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
