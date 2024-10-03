FC Wangu Mazodze Owner Implicated In Match-Fixing Allegations

According to the ERSL charge sheet dated October 1, 2024, seen by Soccer24, FC Wangu Mazodze are set to appear before the league’s Disciplinary Committee this Saturday. Reads the charge sheet in part:

On 16 September 2024 the Eastern Region Soccer League received a letter of complaint, from Triangle United Football Club alleging that FC Wangu Mazodze though their, messengers Simbarashe Mukaro known as Wexman and Provide Murozvi also known as, Fox infiltrated Triangle United Football Club players in an attempt to influence the, outcome of the match between the two teams as stated in attached WhatsApp chats, posted by NYC using number +1 (646)…., the name and number used by the club owner and sponsor Mr. Richard Mazodze.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

On Thursday 26th September 2024 other WhatsApp messages were brought to the attention of the Eastern Region Soccer League alleging that the same modus operandi, was used again when Football Club Wangu Mazodze played a soccer match against, Chiredzi Stars at Chishamiso Stadium.

In that match and at the end of the game the referee was assaulted by Chiredzi Stars officials and supporters for alleged match fixing. Football Club Wangu Mazodze chairman Mr Trevor Chateuka was mentioned in the attached WhatsApp messages circulated again by NYC WhatsApp number in question.

The conduct by Football Club Wangu Mazodze, its officials and or representatives and, the conduct of the club owner Mr Richard Mazodze and chairman Mr Trevor Chateuka, was in complete violation of principles of fair play, ERSL rules and regulations as well as, the laws of the game.

What is disturbing and surprising to the Complainant is that, Football Club Wangu Mazodze has not disassociated itself or condemned the circulating, messages despite having seen them.