Safeguard Security Cash-in-Transit Vehicle Robbed Of US$4 Million In Bulawayo

Members of the public captured part of the heist, showing six masked suspects loading what appeared to be cash boxes into their getaway vehicle at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street.

An eyewitness told the Chronicle that the suspects suddenly appeared, fired a single shot in the air, and ordered the security guards to lie down. Said the eyewitness:

As the safeguard workers were trying to get safes From the bank a Ford Ranger open truck appeared with six men wearing face masks. All of a sudden they shot into the sky once and the safeguard workers all lay on the ground. The robbers dragged the safes into their vehicle and sped off along George Silundika Street. They had pistols.

An Ecobank worker said that the money was being taken to Harare by Safeguard security. Added the employee:

The robbers took the money from the security guards’ hands outside the bank when they were about to load it into the car.

Armed robberies involving large sums of cash are not uncommon in Zimbabwe, with some of the robberies a result of insiders sharing information about the movements and storage of cash by security companies.

Police have expressed concern over this trend, as robberies involving insiders are often more successful and can result in larger sums of money being stolen.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged companies to improve their security measures and avoid keeping large amounts of cash on their premises.

Robberies involving insiders have occurred across various sectors in Zimbabwe, including businesses, schools, and cash-in-transit vehicles.

Police investigations have often led to the arrest of employees or individuals closely associated with the targeted companies.

