Harare Woman Dies After Being Struck By Multiple Vehicles

5 minutes ago Fri, 04 Oct 2024 10:51:11 GMT

Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 1, along Robert Mugabe Road near VED Eastlea.

According to the ZRP, a Toyota Hiace Kombi carrying eight passengers struck a 25-year-old woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

Tragically, the victim was then run over by three unidentified vehicles that were trailing behind the kombi.

