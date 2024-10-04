Harare Woman Dies After Being Struck By Multiple Vehicles
Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 1, along Robert Mugabe Road near VED Eastlea.
According to the ZRP, a Toyota Hiace Kombi carrying eight passengers struck a 25-year-old woman, causing her to fall to the ground.
Tragically, the victim was then run over by three unidentified vehicles that were trailing behind the kombi.
Shockingly, none of these vehicles stopped to render assistance after the accident, further compounding the tragedy. Police said:
Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 01/10/24 along R Mugabe Road near VED Eastlea.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the accident to come forward and report it at their nearest Police Station.
