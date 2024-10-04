Musician Greatman Gives Harare Council Ultimatum To Ensure Equal Access For Disabled Citizens

Gwaze cited the provisions of section 56(3) of the Constitution which states that every person has a right not to be treated in an unfairly discriminatory manner on such grounds as their nationality, race, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class, religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, sex, gender, marital status, age, pregnancy, disability or economic or social status, or whether they were born in or out of wedlock.

According to Gwaze, section 83 of the Constitution guarantees the rights of persons with disabilities and these rights include the right to be self-reliant.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

He also argued that section 22 of the Constitution provides that the state and other institutions of government at every level must within the limits of resources available, assist persons with physical or mental disabilities to achieve their full potential and to minimise the disadvantages suffered by them.

The musician demanded that CoH provide its Disabled Persons Policy, Building By-Laws plans for implementing universal design, and timelines for compliance by building owners.

Gwaze warned that he will take legal action against CoH if the requested information was not provided within 14 days.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment