Uncapped Duo In Zimbabwe’s Squad For T20 World Cup Qualifier

Captain Sikandar Raza, at 38 and with 91 matches under his belt, is the team’s most experienced player, followed by the returning all-rounder Ryan Burl, who at 30 has featured in 77 games.

The other seasoned campaigners in the side are all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and pace bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, aged 24, 28 and 26 and with 65, 56 and 55 T20I appearances respectively.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Apart from Burl, recalled after regaining his form, Zimbabwe also welcome the return of right-arm seamer Trevor Gwandu, who had not made the cut since his international bow against Ireland in December last year.

Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors, David Mutendera, is confident the young side will deliver results at the six-team ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B, the other participants being the Gambia, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda and the Seychelles.

The top two sides in the tournament will advance to the regional final, where they will be joined by Namibia and Uganda, who were given a bye after having participated in the previous ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and four other teams from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Said Mutendera:

We have picked a young squad that is good enough to make us qualify and I am confident they will deliver in Kenya. If you look at the direction we are taking, with the 2026 T20 World Cup and the future in mind, we have been blooding in youngsters who will definitely do the job like they did in winning single matches against Bangladesh and India in our last two series. Raza is still there for now, but we had to start the process of building a younger team for the future. Of course, there are some players who have missed out on selection this time but they are still part of our plans.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA SUB-REGIONAL QUALIFIER B:

Raza Sikandar (Captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Burl Ryan, Gwandu Trevor, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Maposa Tinotenda, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Musekiwa Tashinga, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard.

Source: Zimbabwe Cricket

Tags

Leave a Comment