Fans Barred From Namibia versus Zimbabwe AFCON Qualifier
The Group J 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matchday 4 qualifier between Namibia and Zimbabwe on 10 October at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, will be played behind closed doors.
This decision was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Football Association in a statement on Monday, October 7.
ZIFA said that it was made at Namibia’s request for the match to be played without fans. ZIFA said:
Please note that the Warriors’ Thursday game vs Namibia will be played behind closed doors at Namibia’s behest. A request has been made for all fans not to make their way to Orlando Stadium.
However, our home game on Monday 14 October is open to all.
Last week, ZIFA announced the ticket prices for the Warriors’ upcoming match against Namibia’s Brave Warriors, set to take place at the same venue.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 PM CAT on October 14, with general admission tickets priced at R50.
Both matches will be held in South Africa, as neither Namibia nor Zimbabwe has a CAF-certified stadium suitable for hosting international games.
