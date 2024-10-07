Four People Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents On Friday

Two people were killed while one person was injured when a Toyota Probox vehicle with ten passengers on board veered off the road to the left and overturned before landing on its right side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured victim is admitted at the same hospital.

The presence of ten passengers in the Toyota Probox is deeply concerning, as it indicates the vehicle was overloaded and likely operating as an illegal taxi, commonly referred to as a “mushikashika.” This practice not only violates traffic regulations but also poses serious safety risks for all occupants.

In another fatal accident which also occurred on October 4, two people were killed while three others were injured when a Toyota Sprinter vehicle with four passengers on board side-swiped with a Nissan UD lorry with one passenger on board at around 07:40 PM at the 35 kilometre peg along Harare -Mukumbura Road.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

