Highlanders Fans Boycott PSL Match Against ZPC Kariba

The mobilisation for the boycott and gathering was effectively organised through social media.

Despite the boycott, about 2,000 fans attended the match at Barbourfields Stadium, where Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory, with goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa and Mckinnon Mushore.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, Nhlanhla Bango Dube, chairperson of the Highlanders Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter, said that the event was not a boycott but rather a crucial fundraiser for the team. He said:

With the team facing financial troubles, we decided to bring money directly to the club. It’s not a boycott or anything like that but just a fundraiser. We saw it fit to host this fundraiser at the Clubhouse. We just wanted to direct our money straight to the club so that we clear our debts. From what I saw today, I think this initiative is good. We need to unite as fans and assist the club. Who knows, maybe one day we will buy a bus with money from such initiatives.

Bosso’s match against Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium was abandoned in the second half after the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty call by referee Cecil Gwezera. Television replays suggested that the decision was incorrect.

The disputed penalty was awarded in the 76th minute, following an incident where defender Peter Muduhwa was ruled to have fouled Tinashe Balakasi. However, it was later revealed that the foul occurred outside the penalty area.

The match was abandoned when Highlanders goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda refused to take his position in goal for the penalty kick.

In the aftermath, both clubs were fined US$6,000 each due to the fan violence that erupted during the game.

