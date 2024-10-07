Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi On Target Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

8 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 05:53:48 GMT

Jordan Zemura was voted Man of the Match in Udinese’s 1-0 victory over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

The British-born Warriors defender scored the match’s only goal with a stunning free-kick, striking the ball into the top-left corner in the 75th minute. Following the game, Zemura shared on Instagram: