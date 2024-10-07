Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi On Target Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers
Jordan Zemura was voted Man of the Match in Udinese’s 1-0 victory over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.
The British-born Warriors defender scored the match’s only goal with a stunning free-kick, striking the ball into the top-left corner in the 75th minute. Following the game, Zemura shared on Instagram:
Straight off the training ground. You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand. Grazie ai fan per il supporto (Thanks to the fans for the support).Feedback
Zemura’s Warriors teammate, Marshall Munetsi, also found the net for his French club Stade de Reims, contributing to their 4-2 win over Montpellier on Sunday.
Munetsi opened the scoring in the 6th minute, with additional goals from Keito Nakamura (25′), Oumar Diakité (57′), and Teddy Teuma (90+3′).
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
Both Munetsi and Zemura are set to represent the Warriors in the upcoming back-to-back Group J AFCON Qualifiers against Namibia, scheduled for October 10 and 14 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.
More: Pindula News
Tags
2 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals