Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi On Target Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

8 minutes agoMon, 07 Oct 2024 05:53:48 GMT
Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi On Target Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

Jordan Zemura was voted Man of the Match in Udinese’s 1-0 victory over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

The British-born Warriors defender scored the match’s only goal with a stunning free-kick, striking the ball into the top-left corner in the 75th minute. Following the game, Zemura shared on Instagram:

Straight off the training ground. You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand. Grazie ai fan per il supporto (Thanks to the fans for the support).

Zemura’s Warriors teammate, Marshall Munetsi, also found the net for his French club Stade de Reims, contributing to their 4-2 win over Montpellier on Sunday.

Munetsi opened the scoring in the 6th minute, with additional goals from Keito Nakamura (25′), Oumar Diakité (57′), and Teddy Teuma (90+3′).

Both Munetsi and Zemura are set to represent the Warriors in the upcoming back-to-back Group J AFCON Qualifiers against Namibia, scheduled for October 10 and 14 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

