Teachers Demand Minimum Monthly Salary Of US$1,260

ARTUZ also urged the government to refrain from harassing and victimising teachers who participate in collective job actions. ARTUZ said:

Every employee has the right to participate in collective job action, including the right to strike, sit in, withdraw their labour and to take other similar concerted action, but a law may restrict the exercise of this right in order to maintain essential services. The Public Service Act should be aligned in a manner that protects the right to strike. Job actions should be protected by the administrators of education. The culture of persecuting teachers for embarking on job actions is against the spirit of the national Constitution.

In interviews with state media, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo announced that the government plans to increase public workers’ wages in US dollars and provide bonuses to its employees this year.

Moyo said that the proposed salary adjustments will prioritize lower-income employees following discussions between the government and workers’ representatives.

