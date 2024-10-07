Teachers Demand Minimum Monthly Salary Of US$1,260
Zimbabwean teachers are calling for a minimum monthly salary of US$1,260 to adequately meet their basic needs and enable them to save for the future.
In a statement during commemorations of World Teachers Day over the weekend, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) demanded fair, safe labour practices and standards. The union also urged the government to provide a fair and reasonable wage for educators. ARTUZ said:
The employer should review salaries and pay a fair wage that enables teachers to cater for basics and have savings. A minimum of US$1 260 is all that teachers are demanding.Feedback
ARTUZ also urged the government to refrain from harassing and victimising teachers who participate in collective job actions. ARTUZ said:
Every employee has the right to participate in collective job action, including the right to strike, sit in, withdraw their labour and to take other similar concerted action, but a law may restrict the exercise of this right in order to maintain essential services.
The Public Service Act should be aligned in a manner that protects the right to strike. Job actions should be protected by the administrators of education.
The culture of persecuting teachers for embarking on job actions is against the spirit of the national Constitution.
In interviews with state media, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo announced that the government plans to increase public workers’ wages in US dollars and provide bonuses to its employees this year.
Moyo said that the proposed salary adjustments will prioritize lower-income employees following discussions between the government and workers’ representatives.
More: Pindula News
