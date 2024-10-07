Two Killed In Crimes Of Passion
A 30-year-old man from Goromonzi has been arrested for allegedly killing his 29-year-old wife after alleging infidelity.
Parence Chishiri reportedly struck his wife, Shorai Kundishora, in the ear, causing her to collapse. She was rushed to a local clinic but was declared dead upon arrival. Police said in a statement:
Police in Goromonzi have arrested Parence Chishiri (30) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chishiri Village, Rusike. The suspect hit his wife, Shorai Kundishora (29) with a fist on the ear after accusing her of infidelity. The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Goromonzi.Feedback
In a separate crime of passion, police in Coleen Bawn are investigating a murder that took place last Thursday at Forest H 60 Mine.
Police said that the suspects, identified only as Trinity, Benito, Mashelly, and three others who remain unknown, attacked Mlamuleli Mangena with a sharp object to the head following an argument over a girlfriend.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
The suspects assaulted Tinashe Chirenje, 30, with a machete and an axe.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals