Two Killed In Crimes Of Passion

19 minutes agoMon, 07 Oct 2024 10:51:08 GMT
Two Killed In Crimes Of Passion

A 30-year-old man from Goromonzi has been arrested for allegedly killing his 29-year-old wife after alleging infidelity.

Parence Chishiri reportedly struck his wife, Shorai Kundishora, in the ear, causing her to collapse. She was rushed to a local clinic but was declared dead upon arrival. Police said in a statement:

Police in Goromonzi have arrested Parence Chishiri (30) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chishiri Village, Rusike. The suspect hit his wife, Shorai Kundishora (29) with a fist on the ear after accusing her of infidelity. The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Goromonzi.

In a separate crime of passion, police in Coleen Bawn are investigating a murder that took place last Thursday at Forest H 60 Mine.

Police said that the suspects, identified only as Trinity, Benito, Mashelly, and three others who remain unknown, attacked Mlamuleli Mangena with a sharp object to the head following an argument over a girlfriend.

The suspects assaulted Tinashe Chirenje, 30, with a machete and an axe.

More: Pindula News

