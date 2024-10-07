Two Killed In Crimes Of Passion

19 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 10:51:08 GMT

A 30-year-old man from Goromonzi has been arrested for allegedly killing his 29-year-old wife after alleging infidelity.

Parence Chishiri reportedly struck his wife, Shorai Kundishora, in the ear, causing her to collapse. She was rushed to a local clinic but was declared dead upon arrival. Police said in a statement: