University Student Escapes Being Gang-Raped Thanks To Menstrual Cycle
A Bindura State University student narrowly escaped a gang rape after the suspects discovered she was on her menstrual period.
As reported by Bulawayo24, the case was brought to light at the Bindura regional magistrates’ court on Friday, where Iyeni Njanji and Taurai Chikwata faced charges of attempted rape and robbery before Magistrate Elisha Singano.
The accused person were each sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that in December, the suspects pounced on a student residence in Bindura, where they ransacked the property and stole cellphones, laptops, groceries, and money.
Armed with a pistol and an iron bar, they forced two female students to leave the house, but abandoned one juvenile, claiming she was too young.
They intended to rape one of the students, but upon stripping her, they discovered she was on her period, leading them to caress and kiss her instead.
The suspects were eventually identified after police tracked a cellphone they sold in September. The complainants were able to positively identify them during the investigation.
More: Pindula News