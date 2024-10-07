University Student Escapes Being Gang-Raped Thanks To Menstrual Cycle

4 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 12:03:41 GMT

A Bindura State University student narrowly escaped a gang rape after the suspects discovered she was on her menstrual period.

As reported by Bulawayo24, the case was brought to light at the Bindura regional magistrates’ court on Friday, where Iyeni Njanji and Taurai Chikwata faced charges of attempted rape and robbery before Magistrate Elisha Singano.

The accused person were each sentenced to 20 years in prison.

