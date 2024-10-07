Zimbabwean Lecturer Sues South African Employer Over Alleged Wage Theft

4 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 12:48:31 GMT

A Zimbabwean lecturer based in South Africa is suing his employer for allegedly underpaying him for the past six years.

Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North, currently works as a lecturer in the community education and training sector under the Department of Higher Education and Training in South Africa.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Ncube confirmed that his labour dispute is now in court. He said:

Feedback