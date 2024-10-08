Illegal Gold Mining Wreaks Havoc On Matsheumhlope River

Shoko urged the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and local councillors to take immediate action, adding that there was a need for regular patrols in vulnerable areas to protect the environment.

Another concerned resident, Dubley, called for community unity and urged residents to organise themselves and make citizen arrests.

He shared his own struggles with a different neighbourhood issue—an ongoing battle to enforce noise regulations.

Dudley explained that it took a lot of effort to prompt local police to take decisive action. He said the lack of broader community support made the challenge even more difficult. He said:

My neighbour and I had to go through hell before our honourable Officer-In-charge took decisive and strong action to control the noise as per the by-laws. Nobody within this forum supported us in our terrible struggle. If you want any change to happen -take remedial steps as soon as you see the root causes of the problem. Take steps immediately through the law enforcement agents.

In an interview with CITE, Ward 2 Councillor Rendani Moyo conceded that there is an increase in illegal mining activities in suburban areas due to a lack of enforcement of relevant laws against the practice. Said Moyo:

I am concerned about the proliferation of illegal mining activities in suburban areas. This points to a lack of enforcement and we are currently in a conversation with other stakeholders to find a solution to this menace. These activities frequently lead to land degradation, and pollution, and create dangerous open pits, putting residents, particularly children, at risk of injury or even death. Illegal mining in these areas is not just about extracting resources unlawfully, it is also causing massive damage to our infrastructure and putting people’s lives at risk not to mention the possibility of violence.

In August 2024, the government of Zimbabwe imposed an immediate ban on riverbed mining or alluvial mining due to its detrimental effects on the environment.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said alluvial mining has significantly contributed to water pollution, siltation, and the degradation of river channels, disrupting vital riverine ecosystems.

