Massive Fire Engulfs Mbare Musika And Surrounding Shops
5 minutes agoTue, 08 Oct 2024 21:10:00 GMT
A massive fire engulfed Mbare Musika, the market, and several surrounding shops on Tuesday night, the City of Harare has confirmed.
In a statement, the council reported that the Fire Brigade was working to control the blaze, with three fire tenders dispatched to combat the flames.
The volunteer group Emergency Help Group mobilised tankers of water to ensure that the fire tenders would not need to return to the depot for refills.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but videos shared on social media showed a large blaze burning in the distance, with thick billows of smoke visible in the night sky.
More to follow…
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
More: Pindula News