Massive Fire Engulfs Mbare Musika And Surrounding Shops

5 minutes ago Tue, 08 Oct 2024 21:10:00 GMT

A massive fire engulfed Mbare Musika, the market, and several surrounding shops on Tuesday night, the City of Harare has confirmed.

In a statement, the council reported that the Fire Brigade was working to control the blaze, with three fire tenders dispatched to combat the flames.

The volunteer group Emergency Help Group mobilised tankers of water to ensure that the fire tenders would not need to return to the depot for refills.

Feedback