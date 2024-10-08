Mbalula Fails To Discipline Anti-GNU Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi has been embroiled in multiple public disputes, including an exchange with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Helen Zille, who accused him of undermining the GNU.

The GNU is an ANC-led coalition that includes the DA, but its implementation has struggled in Gauteng and some of the province’s metros.

Mbalula reportedly supported the idea that Lesufi should be reprimanded for his comments, particularly in response to Zille on X, where he asserted that the ANC would not be dictated to by the DA. Lesufi wrote on X:

You will never dictate terms to us, members of the ANC. Never! You can bring all your media friends and media houses, the ANC is not for sale. The ANC is one. There’s no Provincial ANC or local ANC, we are one ANC, not a federal movement.

According to Eyewitness News, Mbalula had compiled a case against Lesufi, accusing him of undermining the spirit of the GNU, bringing the ANC into public disrepute, and inviting ridicule upon ANC leaders.

Mbalula even compared Lesufi to Solly Mapaila of the South African Communist Party (SACP), a vocal critic of the GNU arrangement.

However, many leaders expressed surprise at Mbalula’s actions, suggesting he may be targeting Lesufi out of fear that he could one day challenge him for leadership.

Others believe Mbalula is attempting to build a case to disband the ANC in Gauteng.

Some party members felt that Lesufi had every right to defend himself, asserting that Zille should never go unchallenged.

In light of the situation, Lesufi has since deactivated his X account.

