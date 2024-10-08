Mpilo Hospital Bogus Doctor Appears In Court, Further Remanded

Vanhuvaone had been granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate, with the State finding no compelling reasons to deny him bail.

His bail conditions required him to reside at his stated address, report to the police once a week and avoid interfering with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

On the day of his re-arrest, Vanhuvaone was near the children’s ward at Mpilo Hospital when a victim recognized him and raised the alarm.

He had allegedly promised this individual a place at the Mpilo School of Nursing in May.

The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said:

He lives in Barbourfields and was on his way to Greenspan and took a shortcut through the hospital when he bumped into one of his alleged victims.

The hospital’s security responded promptly, alerting the police, who detained him for questioning before verifying his alibi and releasing him under surveillance.

Vanhuvaone is accused of posing as a doctor under the false name Prosper Mpofu and faces two counts of fraud and one count of misrepresentation.

An internal investigation revealed he operated undetected from an office within Mpilo Hospital for nearly two years.

He allegedly extended his fraudulent activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals, deceiving both patients and staff.

