Defiant Machete-Wielding South Africa Pastor Releases New Song,"Ngiyaba Slicer"

In the song, Motsoeneng asserts that no matter how many adversaries he faces, he will “slice” them, which some interpret as a reference to his detractors.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Mboro explained that his inspiration to record the song came from the talented individuals he encountered during his time in prison. He said:

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

It’s me who’s singing. I need to control the narrative and the direction of the song, what I meant and what was I saying in the song. I have to officially release the song, I need to apply my mind to it have clarity, and understand how music works. While I was in prison I heard songs and I’d like to meet the guys who did the songs. I think we have talent in South Africa.

Mboro, Baloyi, and his son are facing 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault.

The charges stem from an incident at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, where the three men allegedly kidnapped two minors on August 5.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, capturing the trio armed with machetes and an assault rifle as they forcibly took the children.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment