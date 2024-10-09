Disco Steel Unveils 50MW Power Plant

After touring the company, Minister Moyo said that he was impressed by the steps taken by the company to meet its energy needs. He said (via The Herald):

I think the critical thing to understand is that Manhize is generating its power. Right now they are producing up to 50MW and they are using about 28MW. So the balance is what they are now working on synchronising with ZETDC so that it goes back to the grid and they can sell power to augment our power in the system. We will soon benefit a lot of power from Manhize. We are here to appreciate what Manhize is doing in terms of power generation, in terms of producing their power.

Moyo urged other energy-intensive companies to follow Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s example by investing in power generation, which could lower their operational costs and help bridge the power supply-demand gap.

Dinson’s projects director, Wilfred Motsi, said that while the plant can produce approximately 50MW, current utilisation is around 24MW due to the ongoing construction phase.

The company is expanding its power generation capacity with a new 20MW installation at the Manhize plant, which will increase the total output to 70MW.

Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s 50MW power plant utilises advanced heat exchange technology to generate electricity.

The process starts with coal combustion in a Circulating Fluidised Bed (CFB) boiler, which offers high efficiency, low maintenance costs, and reduced emissions.

The heat generated from the CFB boiler is used to produce high-pressure steam, which drives turbines at 3000 rpm to generate 50MW of electricity.

The facility captures waste heat and combustible gases from the blast furnace and Basic Oxygen Furnace to produce electricity.

This eco-friendly approach leverages waste energy from existing industrial processes, thereby reducing the company’s carbon footprint and overall environmental impact.

