Madungwe To Perform Community Service For Negligent Driving
Talent Madungwe (38), a self-proclaimed prophet from Hatfield, Harare, appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for sentencing after being convicted of driving without a valid licence and negligent driving.
For the first count, Madungwe received a wholly suspended four-month prison sentence, conditional on not committing another negligent driving offence within the next five years.
For the second count, he was sentenced to six months in prison, with three months suspended for five years and the remaining three months suspended on the condition that he completes 105 hours of community service.
The incident occurred on August 6, 2024, at around 10:20 AM, when Madungwe, known as the “Heavenly Army Commander,” was driving a Toyota Aqua.
While turning right out of his home, he sideswiped a Nissan NP300 single cab on a strip road near Airport Road, heading towards Harare CBD. The Nissan sustained minor damage to its load box.
At the time of the incident, Madungwe was driving without a licence.
Madungwe was among those who benefited from Wicknell Chivayo’s donations of Toyota Aquas.
More: Pindula News