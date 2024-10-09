Madungwe To Perform Community Service For Negligent Driving

5 minutes ago Wed, 09 Oct 2024 10:25:19 GMT

Talent Madungwe (38), a self-proclaimed prophet from Hatfield, Harare, appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for sentencing after being convicted of driving without a valid licence and negligent driving.

For the first count, Madungwe received a wholly suspended four-month prison sentence, conditional on not committing another negligent driving offence within the next five years.

For the second count, he was sentenced to six months in prison, with three months suspended for five years and the remaining three months suspended on the condition that he completes 105 hours of community service.

