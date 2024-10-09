Scottland Awarded Abandoned Match Against Karoi United

The game was abandoned with eight minutes remaining after referee Matthew Dingo was allegedly struck by a missile thrown by a Karoi United fan.

The incident occurred when Dingo attempted to issue a yellow card to Karoi United’s goalkeeper for time-wasting, with the score tied at 1-1.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

As a result, Karoi United were deemed to have lost the game, awarding Scottland the full points and narrowing their gap with MWOS to two points with six matches remaining.

In his match report, match commissioner Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo said Karoi United exhibited unruly behaviour from the arrival of the Scottland team bus at Chikangwe Stadium around 1:30 PM until 6 PM when police had to escort Scottland FC officials and players to safety.

He reported that Karoi United fans hurled empty beverage bottles at him and threatened to assault him if their team lost the match. He said:

Missiles were also thrown to the technical bench of Scottland FC then a police officer with a dog was deployed behind them. Karoi United goalkeeper (Monze) started feigning injuries delaying the restart of play. He was verbally warned several times and at 82 minutes, the referee (Dingo) went to caution him for a similar offence (and) during that process Karoi United supporters who were behind the goals threw missiles at him and he fell. Police and medical teams entered the field of play to assist him.

Kanzvimbo added that Dingo had to be carried off the pitch while being treated, as Karoi United fans continued to throw objects onto the field. He said:

The referees had to go to the changing rooms for safety and further treatment. Karoi United fans advanced and surrounded the changing room demanding that they be released. I was sprinkled with unknown liquid substances as I moved in and out of changing rooms to check the safety of players. Officials and players of Scottland FC had to seek refuge in their team for safety. At around 18:00hrs, more Police officers arrived and we were escorted out of the stadium up to town.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment