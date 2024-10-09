Two More Bridges Completed At Mbudzi Interchange

5 minutes ago Wed, 09 Oct 2024 07:38:37 GMT

The construction of two more bridges has been completed, bringing the total to 11 out of the 15 required for the Mbudzi Interchange, located south of Harare.

These bridges, situated on Amalinda Road and the Harare Drive missing link, will open to traffic this Friday.

The interchange consists of 15 bridges, with 13 directly associated with it and two on Amalinda Road and Harare Drive.

