Two More Bridges Completed At Mbudzi Interchange
The construction of two more bridges has been completed, bringing the total to 11 out of the 15 required for the Mbudzi Interchange, located south of Harare.
These bridges, situated on Amalinda Road and the Harare Drive missing link, will open to traffic this Friday.
The interchange consists of 15 bridges, with 13 directly associated with it and two on Amalinda Road and Harare Drive.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the two bridges will be opened on Friday. He said:
On Friday, we will be opening our very two important roads again, under the Mbudzi Interchange, where people were saying maybe, because synonymous with the name Mbudzi, they thought we were just playing games… you will see us opening very two important bridges, the Amalinda Bridge and the Harare Drive Bridge.
The Mbudzi Interchange is located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen Roads, directing traffic from western Chitungwiza and various old and new suburbs into Harare city centre, as well as handling substantial national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo Highway.
Construction of the interchange and surrounding roads is being managed by Tefoma Construction, a consortium formed by Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction.
The intersection was previously managed by a roundabout; however, increasing traffic volumes led to congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.
