1 500 Tables Destroyed In Mbare Musika Fire

This has had a profound impact on the lives of approximately 4 695 traders occupying over 1 565 tables who depend on this market for their primary source of income.

Conflicting theories have emerged regarding the cause of the fire. Witnesses claimed that some vendors selling sweeping brooms in the market were smoking cigarettes, which may have sparked the blaze.

However, others suggest that homeless people who started a fire for warmth could have accidentally ignited nearby stalls.

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama said on Wednesday that assessments of the damage are ongoing, as firefighters continue to work on clearing the smouldering remnants of the burnt-out stalls.

Meanwhile, George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), on Thursday said that the fire presents an opportunity to reorganise Zimbabwe’s largest informal market.

Charamba proposed that Mbare Musika should be reorganised to ensure that traders are properly housed.

He suggested implementing point-of-sale (POS) systems linked to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at each selling booth to integrate Mbare Musika into the national tax system, ensuring that informal traders contribute to the country’s revenue.

Charamba also called for the introduction of proper lighting throughout the market to improve safety and security, as well as to create new opportunities for tax collection by extending trading hours and attracting more customers.

According to Charamba, reorganising Mbare Musika for better access will significantly benefit its vast clientele.

He added that authorities could consider enlisting the military to assist in building new condominiums around the market, pending the demolition of Matapi flats, to pave the way for a new, decent housing programme.

