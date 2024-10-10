Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s Contract Extended

The City of Bulawayo has received communication from the Local Government Board acceding to Council’s request regarding the extension of the contract for the Town Clerk of the City of Bulawayo, Mr Christopher Dube.

Consequently, therefore, residents, stakeholders and members of the public are advised that the service tenure for the Town Clerk has been extended by a further one year with effect from 1 October 2024.

In line with conventional practice on succession planning, the City of Bulawayo will commence the recruitment of the successor Town Clerk in due course in accordance with the enabling legislation.