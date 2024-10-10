Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s Contract Extended
The City of Bulawayo has announced the extension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s employment contract.
The extension follows a formal communication from the Local Government Board regarding a request for his contract extension.
In a statement issued this Thursday, 10 October, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart confirmed that Dube’s service tenure has been extended by another year, effective from October 1, 2024. He said:
The City of Bulawayo has received communication from the Local Government Board acceding to Council’s request regarding the extension of the contract for the Town Clerk of the City of Bulawayo, Mr Christopher Dube.
Consequently, therefore, residents, stakeholders and members of the public are advised that the service tenure for the Town Clerk has been extended by a further one year with effect from 1 October 2024.
In line with conventional practice on succession planning, the City of Bulawayo will commence the recruitment of the successor Town Clerk in due course in accordance with the enabling legislation.
Last week, the local authority announced that the Local Government Board had not renewed Dube’s contract, as his four-year contract was set to end on September 30. The council said at the time:
Whereas council had resolved (7 February 2024) to extend the contract subject to approval by the Local Government Board, a request of approval was sent to the Local Government Board on 25th March 2024. However, by the end of day on 30 September 2024 such approval had not been obtained.
