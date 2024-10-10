Chitungwiza Appeals For Help To Address Water Crisis
Chitungwiza Municipality has made an urgent appeal for assistance from the government and well-wishers to help alleviate the water crisis affecting the town.
In a statement issued on Wednesday 09 October, Chitungwiza Mayor Rosaria Mangoma said that the town is experiencing a water crisis due to the decommissioning of the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant by the City of Harare at the end of August.
The treatment plant was decommissioned because the twin dams, Harava and Seke Dam, which supply water to the plant, have dried up.
Mangoma said since the decommissioning, the council has been receiving only 1 to 3 megalitres of water on weekends from Morton Jaffary, which is far below the demand of at least 75 megalitres per day.
She said the limited water supply makes it difficult for the council to distribute water to all residents effectively.
As a result, the council is seeking assistance from the government for potential intervention to address the water crisis.
Mangoma said to help residents, the council is maintaining community boreholes as an alternative water source and encouraged residents to draw water from safe and trusted sources. She added:
Meanwhile, we are appealing to well-wishers to come on board to assist us in this situation. You may please contact the acting town clerk.
The council regrets that the residents might be finding themselves in dif- ficult situations due to the water crisis.
