Chitungwiza Appeals For Help To Address Water Crisis

6 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 06:44:31 GMT

Chitungwiza Municipality has made an urgent appeal for assistance from the government and well-wishers to help alleviate the water crisis affecting the town.

In a statement issued on Wednesday 09 October, Chitungwiza Mayor Rosaria Mangoma said that the town is experiencing a water crisis due to the decommissioning of the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant by the City of Harare at the end of August.

The treatment plant was decommissioned because the twin dams, Harava and Seke Dam, which supply water to the plant, have dried up.

Feedback