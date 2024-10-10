Daisy Mtukudzi Involved In Car Accident

Daisy is currently at the centre of a family dispute involving her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor, who accuse her of abuse dating back to their childhood.

When Chivayo gifted her the car on September 1st, he described it as a token of appreciation for Oliver Mtukudzi’s enduring legacy.

Chivayo’s gift to Daisy raised eyebrows, particularly given the recent tensions between her and her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor Mtukudzi.

This strain became evident during the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA), where Selmor experienced an emotional breakdown and was unable to perform.

In a recent interview, both Selmor and Sandra spoke candidly about the mistreatment they felt from their stepmother, Daisy.

They recalled painful memories of feeling abandoned and neglected during their childhood. For instance, Sandra described being left to fend for herself at a young age and feeling excluded from family gatherings by Daisy.

