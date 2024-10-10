Dexter Nduna Issues Apology To Mnangagwa For Gatecrashing UZ Graduation Ceremony

I hereby publicly write to you Your Excellency informed and guided by the Honorable minister of Defence and also the national chairman of ZANU PF Cde O.C.Z Muchinguri Kashiri. I direct this apology to you Your Excellency the commander in chief of the Defence forces and Chancellor of all state universities in Zimbabwe, head of state and government and first secretary of our colossal gigantic and humongous party ZANU PF.

I was assured that the remarking and all amends for the requests I had made with the authorities at the University of Zimbabwe were being addressed and that there was a possibility for a positive outlook which would lead to my graduation hence my appearance on the graduation day dawning the attire given to me for the purpose of graduation.

I was happy like everyone that I had indeed graduated until after graduation day that I was informed through social media that my case was still pending and I was not on the final list of graduates for the law class of 2024.

I’m informed by the same notices posted on social media that my two modules still need to be attended to before I can have a clean transcript then graduate.

I therefore take this opportunity to apologize to you Your Excellency for celebrating before graduating thereby putting the credibility and revered name of your institution into disrepute.

I have made arrangements to register and write exams for the outstanding two modules so that I can complete my law studies at the university of Zimbabwe.

As a former military officer of ten years and former legislator of ten years I should not have allowed the administration glitches at the institution and my own excitement of completing a law program to cloud my judgement and act the way I did on the day of graduation.

I therefore apologize and hope that you will find it in your heart to forgive me.

I beg to be Sir, Your humble Servant

Dexter T. Nduna