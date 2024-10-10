Fire Presents An Opportunity To Reorganise Mbare Musika, Says ED Spokesman
George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), has suggested that the recent fire at Mbare Musika presents an opportunity to reorganise Zimbabwe’s largest informal market.
The fire, which occurred on Tuesday night, destroyed numerous stalls and goods, leaving hundreds of traders devastated.
The scene was a haunting mix of broken pottery, partly burnt bags of sugar beans, remains of kapenta fish, and fragments of solar panels.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, and as of yesterday, authorities were still investigating how the inferno started.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter) this Thursday, Charamba proposed that Mbare Musika should be reorganised to ensure that traders are properly housed.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
He suggested implementing point-of-sale (POS) systems linked to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at each selling booth to integrate Mbare Musika into the national tax system, ensuring that informal traders contribute to the country’s revenue.
Charamba also called for the introduction of proper lighting throughout the market to improve safety and security, as well as to create new opportunities for tax collection by extending trading hours and attracting more customers.
According to Charamba, reorganising Mbare Musika for better access will significantly benefit its vast clientele.
He added that authorities could consider enlisting the military to assist in building new condominiums around the market, pending the demolition of Matapi flats, to pave the way for a new, decent housing programme.
More: Pindula News