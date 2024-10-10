Former Harare Council Senior Environmental Officer Accused Of Defrauding Residents
The City of Harare has confirmed that Shepherd Mandishona, previously employed as a Senior Environmental Health Officer (SEHO) in the Environmental Health Division, was dismissed from the council effective June 12, 2024.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Harare Town Clerk, Phakamile Mabhena, warned residents that despite his dismissal, Mandishona is masquerading as a Council official, misleading others about his position.
Mabhena urged residents and business owners to report any approach by Mandishona to the City of Harare or the nearest police station. Reads the statement:
This serves to notify residents and stakeholders that Mr Shepherd Mandishona who was employed in the
Environmental Health Division of the City Health Services Department as a Senior Environmental Health Officer (SEHO) ceased to be an employee of City of Harare with effect from 18 June 2024. A Disciplinary Hearing ruled that he should be dismissed from Council service.
It has come to our attention that Mr Mandishona continues to masquerade as a Council official from City Health Services Department facilitating the acquisition of Business Licenses and Health Registration certificates in an elaborate scheme of corruption and self enrichment. He is not representing the City of Harare in any way.
If this man approaches any business person, urgently alert the City of Harare or the nearest police.
More: Pindula News