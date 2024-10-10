Former Harare Council Senior Environmental Officer Accused Of Defrauding Residents

6 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 10:41:39 GMT

The City of Harare has confirmed that Shepherd Mandishona, previously employed as a Senior Environmental Health Officer (SEHO) in the Environmental Health Division, was dismissed from the council effective June 12, 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Harare Town Clerk, Phakamile Mabhena, warned residents that despite his dismissal, Mandishona is masquerading as a Council official, misleading others about his position.

Mabhena urged residents and business owners to report any approach by Mandishona to the City of Harare or the nearest police station. Reads the statement:

