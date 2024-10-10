Housemaids Steal US$26 000 From Employer
Ntandoyenkosi Sibanda (32) from Chikanga, Mutare, and Ashley Munyaradzi Matika (20) from Dangamvura, both employed as housemaids, appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing theft charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on July 11, 2024, when the accused stole a cash box containing US$26,000 from their employer’s bedroom and subsequently shared the money.
The crime was discovered the following day, prompting the complainant to file a police report. Investigations led to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the cash box, along with US$7,800.
Sibanda and Matika were sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 6 months suspended. An additional 12 months were suspended on the condition of restitution, while the remainder was suspended on the condition that each completes 630 hours of community service.
More: Pindula News
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000