Human Rights Lawyers Save Hurungwe Villagers From Unlawful Evictions

The villagers were instructed to demolish their homes by 30 September 2024 or face forced compliance by the local authority

In response to the eviction notices, Village Head Satchmore Chigumbura, along with Nesbert Chinanzvavana and Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, sought legal assistance from Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

On 24 September 2024, they filed an urgent chamber application at the Chinhoyi High Court. They aimed to prevent the HRDC from evicting the villagers and demolishing their homes, arguing that such actions would be unlawful and violate section 74 of the Constitution, which protects against arbitrary eviction.

In their application, the villagers contended that the HRDC could only evict them after obtaining a court order authorising such actions.

They pointed out that HRDC had not served them with any court process or order permitting the demolitions or evictions by the 30 September 2024 deadline.

The villagers argued that no statutory instrument had been gazetted to indicate that Zinyama village was designated for development purposes, as required by section 10(3) of the Communal Lands Act.

Therefore, they claimed that the setting aside of their land for development was unlawful, making the intended evictions and demolitions illegal.

The villagers argued that under section 12 of the Communal Lands Act, the HRDC is required to provide alternative land or negotiate compensation if no alternative is available.

They claimed HRDC had neither offered alternative land nor engaged in discussions about compensation for their communal land loss.

On October 2, 2024, Justice Philda Muzofa of the Chinhoyi High Court ruled that HRDC could not evict the villagers or demolish their homes without adhering to proper legal procedures.

