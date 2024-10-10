Michael Nees Rues "COVID-19 Atmosphere" Ahead Of AFCON Qualifier

However, Zimbabwean football commentators suspect that this decision is part of a strategy by the Brave Warriors to disadvantage Zimbabwe, which has many citizens residing in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Nees said the Warriors expect a tough encounter against the Brave Warriors. He said:

Difficult match, with a COVID-19 atmosphere. It’s going to be a tough match because Namibia has been improving in the past years. Namibia is a team which has improved over the years but they started their campaign with two defeats and we have been analysing them because they have good players based in South Africa.

Zimbabwe currently sits in third place in Group J with 2 points, trailing Kenya and Cameroon, who are tied for first and second with 4 points each.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals, which will be hosted by Morocco. Added Nees:

There are six points at stake against one team, our target is we have the qualification state by our own hands by November. If you look, the group is not decided yet even if we are to collect two points, but for Namibia, it’s time they collect maximum points if they are to keep their dream alive.

Namibia has a clear advantage over Zimbabwe in their head-to-head matchups, having won four of their last five encounters.

Zimbabwe’s last victory against Namibia was in 2017, when they secured a 1-0 win in an Africa Cup of Nations match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Unfortunately, the Warriors will be without Tino Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa for the upcoming matches against Namibia due to injuries, with Kadewere suffering from a calf injury and Chirewa from a thigh injury.

