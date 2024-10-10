Military And Political Figures Shield Corrupt Harare City Council Officials | Report
Powerful military and political figures are allegedly shielding Harare City Council officials from jail, as they have benefitted from extensive corruption and looting at the Town House.
As reported by Business Times, the Harare City Council has been embroiled in corruption for years, with millions of dollars reportedly misappropriated while the alleged perpetrators remain uncharged.
Investigations by Business Times indicate that key military figures, including a very senior official, are protecting the council officials. Some of these officials include former military personnel.
The publication cited multiple sources as saying the council officials exhibit untouchable arrogance, defying elected officials, due to their connections with top military officials. Said a source:
The senior managers (names withheld) enjoy protection from their military boss. They do not hide their close links with him and that makes some officials and even councillors fear them.
The report claims that influential figures within the ruling ZANU PF party and military bosses have effectively taken control of the Harare City Council.
Currently, several council officials, including Town Clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango, are facing multiple charges of abuse of office and corruption in court.
Last week, Chisango clashed with Mayor Jacob Mafume after reporting for duty despite being suspended earlier that day.
Observers noted that Chisango’s unexpected presence at the full council meeting was seen as a “show of force.”
More: Pindula News