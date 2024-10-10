Military And Political Figures Shield Corrupt Harare City Council Officials | Report

6 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 10:22:26 GMT

Powerful military and political figures are allegedly shielding Harare City Council officials from jail, as they have benefitted from extensive corruption and looting at the Town House.

As reported by Business Times, the Harare City Council has been embroiled in corruption for years, with millions of dollars reportedly misappropriated while the alleged perpetrators remain uncharged.

Investigations by Business Times indicate that key military figures, including a very senior official, are protecting the council officials. Some of these officials include former military personnel.

Feedback