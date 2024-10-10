"Players Thrive On The Support Of Their Fans", Peter Ndlovu Speaks Out On AFCON Stadium Closure

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub on Tuesday, Ndlovu, who captained Zimbabwe during the nation’s debut at the AFCON finals in Tunisia in 2004, said players always thrive on the support of their fans. He said:

It’s (a matter of) mixed feelings I think. You know as a player, some advantages and disadvantages come with playing in a stadium with fans. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 But certainly, when you are on the field of play, you want to perform well and that means you need supporters to cheer you on. Players are actually used to playing with fans in the stadium you know and in this situation, players always perform better. But again, some will prefer that there are no fans because they won’t be doing very well but there is nothing you can do. I think as a player, think professionally and always want to have your fans whether you have a good game or not.

Namibia opted to play the match in an empty stadium, citing financial constraints related to match-day expenses, excluding stadium rental.

However, Zimbabwean football commentators believe this decision is a strategic move by the Brave Warriors to disadvantage Zimbabwe, which has a significant number of citizens residing in Johannesburg.

Many Zimbabweans feel that Namibia would have effectively been the “away” team in two consecutive matches, as Zimbabwe would have had more supporters in the stands on both occasions.

There is a substantial Zimbabwean population in Soweto, where Orlando Stadium is located. For nostalgia’s sake, many Zimbabweans would have relished the opportunity to feel at home among their compatriots while watching the Warriors.

With easy connectivity to Orlando Stadium, Zimbabweans were expected to drive from areas such as Pretoria, Midrand, Boksburg, Kempton Park, East Rand, and the city center, including suburbs like Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville, and Braamfontein.

The Namibians likely wanted to avoid being overwhelmed by the green and yellow tide of Warriors supporters. By playing in an empty stadium, they hope to mitigate this potential disadvantage.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment