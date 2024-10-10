Police Bust Six Students In A "Compromising Position" At Chitungwiza Lodge

7 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 06:10:27 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into a case involving six students from two local colleges who were found in a lodge.

In a statement, the ZRP said the students were found in a compromising situation at a lodge in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, October 09.

As part of the investigative process, a staff member from the lodge has already been arrested in connection with the case.

