Police Bust Six Students In A "Compromising Position" At Chitungwiza Lodge
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into a case involving six students from two local colleges who were found in a lodge.
In a statement, the ZRP said the students were found in a compromising situation at a lodge in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, October 09.
As part of the investigative process, a staff member from the lodge has already been arrested in connection with the case.
However, the police did not disclose the genders of the students involved. Police said:
The ZRP confirms that investigations are in progress in connection with a case involving six students from two local colleges who were found in a compromising position at a lodge in Chitungwiza on 09/10/24. Meanwhile, an employee at the lodge has been arrested as investigations continue to unfold.
In a separate incident, police in Harare arrested ten suspects at a residence on Mupani Avenue in Mufakose in connection with possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth following a tip-off.
The suspects have been identified as Tafadzwa Muchongwe (28), Davison Dezera (30), Abraham Kamanga (28), Lovemore Maruma (28), Brian Takunda Muchongwe (20), Kudzanai Mukopfa (24), Shingirai Chirwa (30), William Kamanga (28), Leeroy Tapiwa Chigwida (39), and Musa Chimwala.
More: Pindula News