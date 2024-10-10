South Mining Accuses Workers Of Malicious Intent Behind Controversial Toilet Cleaning Video
South Mining (Private) Limited has denied allegations of worker abuse and the lack of proper protective clothing and said the workers who recorded a video showing an employee cleaning a toilet with bare hands want to tarnish the reputation of the company.
On October 7, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDMWU) Secretary General Justice Chinhema wrote to the company expressing outrage following a viral video showing an employee cleaning a toilet without appropriate protective equipment.
In the letter addressed to South Mining’s Human Resources Manager, M. K. Mutunja, Chinhema condemned the “blatant disregard for workers’ safety and their well-being,” calling for immediate action.
In response, Mutunja said the company has initiated both internal and external investigations into the incident.
He also claimed that the workers behind the viral video wanted to damage the company’s reputation. Said Mutunja:
Regarding the video mentioned, we have initiated thorough internal and external investigations to review the issues behind this unsafe act, and the motives intended to tarnish the reputation of the company.
South Mining will also involve relevant external regulatory authorities and government agencies in the investigations.
Preliminary findings indicate that the individual in question breached safe working standards while cleaning the toilet for reasons unknown and was assisted by a fellow employee to create a video recording.
The motives and root causes of these acts are now under thorough investigation.
Mutunja said South Mining prioritises the well-being and safety of all its employees. He added that the company strictly adheres to all relevant laws and regulations, guided by HR and safety policies that promote fair treatment, respect, and dignity for every employee.
