South Mining Accuses Workers Of Malicious Intent Behind Controversial Toilet Cleaning Video

South Mining (Private) Limited has denied allegations of worker abuse and the lack of proper protective clothing and said the workers who recorded a video showing an employee cleaning a toilet with bare hands want to tarnish the reputation of the company.

On October 7, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDMWU) Secretary General Justice Chinhema wrote to the company expressing outrage following a viral video showing an employee cleaning a toilet without appropriate protective equipment.

In the letter addressed to South Mining’s Human Resources Manager, M. K. Mutunja, Chinhema condemned the “blatant disregard for workers’ safety and their well-being,” calling for immediate action.

