Zimbabwe Edges Namibia 1-0 To Claim Top Spot In Group J
Zimbabwe climbed to the top of Group J in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers after claiming a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Thursday afternoon.
The match’s only goal came in the first half when Zimbabwe was awarded a penalty on the hour-mark after Jordan Zemura was fouled inside the box.
Khama Billiat stepped up to convert the spot-kick, although his weak effort appeared saveable by Namibia goalkeeper Edward Maova. However, the ball squirmed beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.
The game was played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, as both Zimbabwe and Namibia’s home stadiums had been condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
In the second half, Namibia pressed forward in search of an equaliser, with numerous shots either missing the target or being saved by Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi. However, the Warriors held on to secure the three points.
The victory sees Zimbabwe move to the top of Group J with five points, one point ahead of Kenya and Cameroon, who are both on four points. Namibia, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive loss in the group.
The two teams will face off again on Monday, this time at the same venue in South Africa. The return fixture is expected to attract a larger crowd, as today’s match was played behind closed doors.
More: Pindula News