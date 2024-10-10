Zimbabwe Edges Namibia 1-0 To Claim Top Spot In Group J

7 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 17:39:31 GMT

Zimbabwe climbed to the top of Group J in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers after claiming a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Thursday afternoon.

The match’s only goal came in the first half when Zimbabwe was awarded a penalty on the hour-mark after Jordan Zemura was fouled inside the box.

Khama Billiat stepped up to convert the spot-kick, although his weak effort appeared saveable by Namibia goalkeeper Edward Maova. However, the ball squirmed beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.

