"Zimbabwe's New Farm Policy A Reversal Of Land Reform"

On Tuesday, the government announced that beneficiaries of the programme could sell or transfer their farms, but only to “indigenous Zimbabweans.”

In an interview with NewsDay, self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi described the process as opaque, suggesting that those with political connections stand to profit. He said:

It is the biggest heist by this class since independence driven by policy itself and done under very opaque processes with no constitutional provisions compliance, consent from the people (referendum), audits, compliance with one family one farm, maximum land sizes and just waking up bestowing title to a replacement black bourgeoisie whose criteria to land ownership only God knows and boom cash out. It is a policy reversal of the land reform programme as originally envisaged. There will be numerous, in fact, hundreds of ‘black fronted’ land ownership transactions by former occupiers and foreigners, as much as there is leased farming by the same today. It is a free ride by our own elite, with no Bill to the elite beneficiaries (zero rate) and titling their unverified, unaudited, no-trespass acquisitions.

Currently, some beneficiaries of the land reform programme are not producing anything on their farms; instead, they are leasing the land to landless farmers who were unable to benefit from the programme.

These beneficiaries are collecting rent from these farmers, despite having received the land at no cost from the government.

