ZRP Enlists INTERPOL To Hunt Down US$4.4 Million Ecobank Heist Suspects
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) enlisted the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol)’s assistance to track down six armed robbers who stole over US$4.4 million from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo recently.
The suspects are believed to be local criminals residing in South Africa.
Interpol is an inter-governmental organisation that facilitates cooperation between police forces from 196 member countries, whose primary goal is to help police around the world work together to combat international crime and make the world a safer place.
According to The Herald, special investigation teams have been sent to Bulawayo and surrounding areas to probe the robbery, probably the largest in Zimbabwe’s history.
The gang is allegedly connected to multiple robberies across the country, including a cash-in-transit heist involving nearly 12 kg of gold worth US$675,000 in October 2022.
They are suspected of robbing banks, money transfer agents, wholesalers, and grocery stores between May and October 2023.
In Bulawayo alone, the gang reportedly stole over US$858,000 and R508,000 in five separate raids within four months.
The suspects include Elijah Vumbunu (alias Mupositori), David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa (alias Umbro), Takafa Vumbunu (alias Naison Mahembe), Paul Chinake, and Brian Murape.
It is alleged that the gang typically flees to South Africa after committing their crimes.
Elijah Vumbunu reportedly runs a trucking business and resides in affluent suburbs in South Africa.
More: Pindula News