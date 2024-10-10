ZRP Enlists INTERPOL To Hunt Down US$4.4 Million Ecobank Heist Suspects

5 minutes ago Thu, 10 Oct 2024 06:26:22 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) enlisted the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol)’s assistance to track down six armed robbers who stole over US$4.4 million from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo recently.

The suspects are believed to be local criminals residing in South Africa.

Interpol is an inter-governmental organisation that facilitates cooperation between police forces from 196 member countries, whose primary goal is to help police around the world work together to combat international crime and make the world a safer place.

