79% Of Zimbabweans Support Current Presidential Term Limits - Survey

The level of education also correlates with support for term limits, rising from 69% among those with primary schooling or less to 87% among those with tertiary education.

The survey also found that about two-thirds (68%) of Zimbabweans favour having multiple political parties to ensure voters can select their leaders.

Again, support for multiparty competition is higher among the more educated (80%) and urban residents (71%) compared to those with secondary schooling or less (60-66%) and rural residents (65%).

Just 20 per cent of respondents supported scrapping these term limits, while only 1 per cent said they “don’t know” or declined to offer an opinion.

Geographically, Mashonaland West province exhibits the highest support for multiparty competition at 85%, in contrast to only 59% in Harare.

The Afrobarometer team in Zimbabwe, led by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult citizens between June 1 and June 15, 2024.

Overall, the Afrobarometer findings suggest strong public opposition to any moves to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, with the more educated and urban Zimbabweans being the most vocal in their rejection of such attempts.

