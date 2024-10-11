Currency Chaos: Businesses Struggle With Multi-Currency System

The challenges posed by this dual currency regime have come to the forefront after Simbisa Brands, a major Zimbabwean company, wrote to its suppliers seeking a modification to their payment terms. The letter states:

Given the trading environment where we are receiving less than 50% of our sales in United States dollars, we find ourselves unable to settle our suppliers exclusively in US dollars on the current terms. We are therefore writing this letter to request a change in payment terms effective immediately. The new terms will be as follows: Simbisa to settle 50% of the before VAT (value added tax) invoice amount in USD and the balance to be converted and settled in ZiG. VAT thereon will be settled 100% in USD in line with Zimra requirements. Other terms remain the same as agreed, supplier to continue invoicing in USD 100%.

Speaking to The Independent, economist Chenaimoyo Mutambasere said suppliers are now increasingly demanding payments in United States dollars due to the volatility of the ZiG. She said:

Businesses in Zimbabwe, including Simbisa Brands, are navigating complex challenges due to the dual currency system. The partial payment of sales in US dollars creates significant complications in managing supply chains. Many suppliers now demand payment in USD due to the volatility of the ZiG, especially considering the fact that international suppliers and certain key inputs can only be sourced with foreign currency. This has put immense pressure on businesses to maintain adequate United States dollar reserves… Many businesses, including Simbisa, are increasingly forced to negotiate payment terms in USD to avoid the risks associated with the local currency.

Another economist Prosper Chitambara said it makes sense for people to change their U.S. dollars on the black market into the local ZiG currency and then use the ZiG to pay for services or goods. Said Chitambara:

Given the destruction that we were witnessing on the foreign exchange markets, it actually makes sense for people to pay for services or even for goods using ZiG. But of course that then affects a lot of businesses that are not able to have their foreign exchange requirements fully satisfied on the interbank market. So, because of the distortions, it actually makes sense for a person to change his USD on the black market into ZiG then go into a formal retail outlet and buy commodities. I think this letter by Simbisa shows they are also feeling the impact. They are not able to fully mobilise foreign exchange through the interbank market. They are just trying to make sure that at least 50% of their payment will be in USD.

