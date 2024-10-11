Sithethelelwe Sibanda Names Mighty Warriors Provisional Squad For COSAFA
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the provisional squad for the national senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, ahead of the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The tournament is scheduled to take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22 to November 2.
A total of 14 countries will be participating in the competition. Zimbabwe has been placed in Group D, alongside Lesotho and Mozambique.
The provisional squad for the COSAFA Cup Tournament was selected by Mighty Warriors Head Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda. The list of players called up for the national team is as follows:
GOALKEEPERS
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
Cynthia Shonga (Richmond Ladies, SA), Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens FC), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Mirriam Ali (ZRP Harare Queens FC)
DEFENDERS
Agness Tumbare (Herentals Queens FC), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens FC), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens FC), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens FC), Fiona Kabera (Conduit Soccer Academy), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Lauryn Mupasi (FC Platinum Royals), Fortunate Ngocho (Black Mambas Queens FC).
MIDFIELDERS
Talent Chimbadzo (Sheasham Queens FC), Morelife Nyagumbo (Faith Drive Academy), Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Peacemore Kenende (Richmond Ladies, SA), Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens FC), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens FC), Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens FC), Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens FC), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Youth Soccer Academy), Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals FC)
FORWARDS
Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens FC), Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens FC), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Praynance Zvawanda (Herentals Queens FC), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Kudakwashe Basopo (Black Mambas Queens FC), Mitchel John (Harare City Queens FC).
The other teams are Malawi, Eswatini, Mozambique, Lesotho, Namibia, Seychelles, Botswana, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, Zambia, Angola and hosts South Africa.
More: Pindula News