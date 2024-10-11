Sithethelelwe Sibanda Names Mighty Warriors Provisional Squad For COSAFA

8 minutes ago Fri, 11 Oct 2024 11:59:23 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the provisional squad for the national senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, ahead of the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22 to November 2.

A total of 14 countries will be participating in the competition. Zimbabwe has been placed in Group D, alongside Lesotho and Mozambique.

