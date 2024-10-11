Zimbabwe Rules Out Dollarisation, Wary Of Transforming Into A "Supermarket" Economy

What will happen over time, Zimbabwe will de-industrialise, and we will see those dividends dissipate.

Our children will have no jobs in the future. We will become a supermarket of other nations. We will attract the worst elements. These are the effects of dollarisation. I agree it is the easiest thing to do, but it is the worst thing to do for the country.

What you are seeing is a competition between the ZiG and the US dollar within our economy on a sliding scale, which we want to reach full de-dollarisation by a certain period. It will not be easy or smooth.

Mnangagwa also ruled out allowing a system dictated by a parallel market led by speculators would hurt consumers and also shot down suggestions that retailers be allowed to offer discounts to consumers paying in foreign currency. He said:

The problems we face are a cocktail of three groups of people, I would say. You have retailers who are sticklers for the law and will follow whatever policy is there. You have some who lag behind and then you have a large group who are just greedy.

Regardless of how good a law as a policy is, they will find ways to arbitrage that and it is easy under the current system that we have, allowing a discount-based system will defeat the purpose of our de-dollarisation agenda.

I think His Excellency has been very clear, we are on the roadmap to mono-currency. We are on the roadmap to have as a sovereign nation, our own currency. So, all these measures that are being put into place are meant to protect our local currency.

Again, it will not be perfect, nor be smooth, albeit it might have some mistakes, but we learn from those and continue to try and do the right thing.

Zimbabwe adopted a multi-currency regime in 2009 following the demise of the Zimbabwe dollar following years of hyperinflation.

Since then, the government has attempted to reintroduce a mono-currency but this has not been successful, with citizens fast losing confidence in the gold-backed ZiG currency introduced in April 2024.

